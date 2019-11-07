Huntington National Bank Purchases 13,100 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Coupa Software worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -193.93 and a beta of 1.58. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $35,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,313 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,455. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.