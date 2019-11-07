Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $879,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 440,455 shares worth $50,711,547. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

