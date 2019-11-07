Humanscape Market Cap Hits $4.69 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $54,312.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00222161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.01428307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00120164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,309,445 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

