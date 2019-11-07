Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.05.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $310.77. 28,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,180. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.