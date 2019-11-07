HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $215.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.24 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,063. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,888,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,977,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

