HP (NYSE:HPQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from strong growth in Personal Systems revenues. Increase in sales for commercial customers is a tailwind. The company is gaining from Windows 10 refresh cycle, which is likely to remain a tailwind. Rising demand for notebooks, desktops and workstations on the back of product innovation and differentiations is an upside. Further, improvement in product mix coupled with stringent cost control is driving margin expansion. The company's improving market share across the PC and Printer businesses makes us optimitistic. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. However, macroeconomic, geopolitical and tariff related uncertainties are a headwind. Further, competition from Lenovo and Dell is a concern. Weakness in the Printing business, due to softness in EMEA market, remains an overhang.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,003,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in HP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,469,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $238,454,000 after purchasing an additional 240,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $184,001,000 after purchasing an additional 516,302 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HP by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 645.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

