HorusPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $164,674.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 73.6% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00223174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.01446367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.