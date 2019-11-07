HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Financial Survey

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 4.80 $2.46 billion N/A N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S $2.80 billion 8.66 $3.98 billion $0.52 9.65

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and HENDERSON LD DE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HENDERSON LD DE/S beats HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

