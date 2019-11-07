Holderness Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 119.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

