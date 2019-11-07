Holderness Investments Co. Sells 400 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $41.02. 349,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

