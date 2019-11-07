Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. 21,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders have bought a total of 29,368 shares of company stock worth $838,567 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

