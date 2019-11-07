Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 55.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.6% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 141,599 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 281.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 356,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

