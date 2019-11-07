Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

HMLP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 179,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $487.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 38.82%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.