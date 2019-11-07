Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc (CVE:HI) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 37,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 115,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 822.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Highland Copper Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

