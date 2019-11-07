Hero Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Hero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hero has a market cap of $460,133.00 and $35,359.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hero token can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00223054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01447142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hero Profile

Hero was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,107,649 tokens. Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Hero is herotoken.io . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.