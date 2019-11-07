HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.62 and last traded at $72.66, 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

