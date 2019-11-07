Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.30 ($107.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €96.56 ($112.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.10. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.