HempCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. HempCoin has a market cap of $574,640.00 and $1.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 253,251,407 coins and its circulating supply is 253,116,257 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

