Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

GOOGL stock traded up $29.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,320.05. 132,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,191. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,180.63. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,299.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.