Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 310 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,229. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $76.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,561.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,722.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,361 shares of company stock worth $14,293,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

