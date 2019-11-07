Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,216,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.59. 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

