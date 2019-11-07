Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $54.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 289.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

