Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.86 ($20.77).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €15.76 ($18.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of €18.32 ($21.30).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

