HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.94

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €49.94 ($58.07) and last traded at €49.94 ($58.07), with a volume of 270226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €48.34 ($56.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.42 ($49.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €43.50 and a 200 day moving average of €42.48. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

