Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €1.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €1.39 ($1.62).

Shares of HDD traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €1.35 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 2,031,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.24. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of €2.15 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $376.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

