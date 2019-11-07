Head to Head Review: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Santa Fe Financial (NASDAQ:SFEF)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Santa Fe Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.71 -$21.88 million $7.95 4.13 Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.88 $3.26 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and Santa Fe Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.76%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Santa Fe Financial does not pay a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.23% -1.49% Santa Fe Financial 5.09% -4.41% 4.44%

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Santa Fe Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

