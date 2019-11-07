Head-To-Head Review: Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) & AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUO)

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ameri does not pay a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Ameri has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ameri and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A AU Optronics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Ameri and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -40.37% -87.91% -40.78% AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ameri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameri and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $43.00 million 0.23 -$16.90 million N/A N/A AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.24 $433.98 million $0.34 7.26

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Summary

AU Optronics beats Ameri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

