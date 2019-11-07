Head-To-Head Comparison: Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) vs. Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 0.74 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -0.47 Interpace Diagnostics Group $21.90 million 1.33 -$12.19 million ($0.43) -1.77

Interpace Diagnostics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Restoration Robotics. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Restoration Robotics and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Restoration Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $2.62, suggesting a potential upside of 555.00%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.02%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% Interpace Diagnostics Group -65.86% -42.91% -28.66%

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Restoration Robotics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.