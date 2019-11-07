Head to Head Analysis: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 5.92% 4.14% 2.87% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HealthStream and Pintec Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $231.62 million 3.81 $32.22 million $0.43 63.35 Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.19 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HealthStream and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.55%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

HealthStream beats Pintec Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

