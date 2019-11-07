HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

