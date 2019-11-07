HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TTPH opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($8.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.60% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the period.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

