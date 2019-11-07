HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price.

HBT stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Doherty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Also, EVP Diane H. Lanier bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,099.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 112,649 shares of company stock worth $2,857,240.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

