HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HBT opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

In other HBT Financial news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 7,249 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $82,421.13. Also, SVP Mark W. Scheirer bought 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Insiders have purchased 112,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,240 in the last 90 days.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

