Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $200,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,622.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,337 shares of company stock worth $4,479,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

