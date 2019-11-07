Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Earnings Results

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,642. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $1,464,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,740,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

