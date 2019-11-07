Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Cap of $15.55 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Harmony has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.24 or 0.07331174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000995 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014642 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00047194 BTC.

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,598,573,955 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

