Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a P/E ratio of 262.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harmonic by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

