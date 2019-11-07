HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.47

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.47 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

HVRRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

