Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10,585.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 265,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 229,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,022. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

