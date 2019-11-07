Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 536.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 172,981 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $456.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

