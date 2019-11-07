Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $133,000 in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of Marchex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 364,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,046 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other Marchex news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $25,542.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 233,470 shares of company stock valued at $361,136. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

