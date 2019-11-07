Hancock Whitney Corp Has $209,000 Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of Citizens worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIA shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Citizens in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Citizens from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

