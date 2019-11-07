Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 12,348 Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,547,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,844,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.