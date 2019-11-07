Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, VP Gregory E. Salyers purchased 2,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

