Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

