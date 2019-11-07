Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 215,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

