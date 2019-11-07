Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company offers injection molding machines under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

