Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

HAE stock opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,525,366. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.