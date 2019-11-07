Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.72

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.72 and traded as low as $82.00. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 25,429 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.57.

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

