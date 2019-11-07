Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.08. Greif reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $41.76. 8,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Greif has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

